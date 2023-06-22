Exciting smartphone launches in July 2023: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40, Nothing Phone 2, more
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you like to track new smartphone launches, then the month of July will really leave you exhilarated. From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40 to Nothing Phone 2, here is a list of smartphones set to launch.
Photo Credit: Motorola
Motorola Razr 40: Motorola has finally announced the launch date for its next foldable phone series -- the Motorola Razr 40! Launch has been scheduled for July 3 in India.
Photo Credit: Motorola
This Flip phone may get a 1.5-inch cover screen and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip.
Photo Credit: Motorola
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and is expected to get a large 3.6-inch cover display.
Photo Credit: iQOO
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: It will pack the Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chip. It is also set to get an independent chip for gaming. Apart from this, it may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP+8MP+2MP camera setup.
Photo Credit: Nothing
Nothing Phone 2: Launch scheduled for July 11, the Nothing Phone 2 may get a performance boost via Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 4700mAh battery, and minor changes in GLYPH design of LEDs.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: This july, Samsung will also bring its foldable smartphones. The Z Flip 5 may get a cover display of a 3.4-inch and the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: It is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may also get an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Oppo Reno 10 series: It is expected to launch in India by mid-July. The series may launch Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+.