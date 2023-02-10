Eyeing Samsung Galaxy S23? Stop! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut to just 38999
Don't wait for Samsung to announce a sale on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23! Instead, you should check out this huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus now. (HT Tech)
Flipkart has a fantastic offer live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is initially offering a massive Rs. 42000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.
After the discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 59999. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999. (HT Tech)
Additionally, you can also benefit from the exchange offers and bank discounts that are currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. (Samsung)
You can avail of bank offers of 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card and American Express Credit Card transactions. It will let you save further Rs. 1000. (HT Tech)
Moreover, Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can save up to Rs. 20000 while exchanging old smartphones.
However, you must note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area. (Samsung)
When all of these offers are combined, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is reduced to just Rs. 38999! The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G features a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
For photography, it packs a triple camera setup including a 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras. (Samsung)
Moreover, the company offers a 4-year OS updates promise which is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs. 79999.