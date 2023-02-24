Eyeing the latest Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price cut? Deal will save you up to 15450
If you are looking for a recently launched smartphone, but can’t choose the best deal, then Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is here for you. Read on to know how much it will cost you.
Samsung had launched the Galaxy A14 5G last month as a budget offering. Amazon is offering 11 percent discount on the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.
However, it must be noted that its MRP is Rs. 18499. With the help of the discount, it is now available for Rs. 16499.
There are bank offers too, which will let you bring down the cost of the budget smartphone even more-7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transaction of minimum purchase value Rs. 8000.
Apart from this, Amazon is offering a flat Rs. 1500 instant discount on HDFC bank credit cards. (Unsplash)
To sweeten the deal, Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 15450 discount via exchange deal. So, all you need is an old smartphone in good working condition to avail the discount.
However, we suggest you check the discount before moving on to buy the smartphone. Still, with the help of card offers and exchange deals, you will be able to nab it for under Rs. 10000.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ display with support of a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM with the RAM Plus feature. (Pexels)
For photography, the Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens and a 13MP selfie camera. (Pexels)
The Galaxy A14 5G also packs a massive 5000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to two days of power.