Fan discovers Arthur Morgan's hidden brutality in Red Dead Redemption 2: The tragic case of Tommy
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published May 29, 2024
Arthur Morgan, the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2, is a character beloved by fans, but his ruthless nature cannot be ignored. Despite players' efforts to play him with high honour, Arthur’s actions throughout the game are often violent and criminal.
Lawless America: Red Dead Redemption 2 is set in 19th century America, a time of lawlessness where Arthur and his gang resort to violence to achieve their goals.
The Violent Encounter: Early in the game, Arthur saves gang member Javier from an attack by a local named Tommy in the town of Valentine.
Brutal Fight at the Saloon: Arthur and Tommy engage in a fist fight outside the saloon. Arthur gains the upper hand and beats Tommy severely.
Near-Death Experience: Arthur's attack is so intense that Tommy almost dies, only surviving due to an interruption.
Players can find Tommy later during a mission called "A Quiet Time," where he is seen sitting quietly at a table in the saloon.
Signs of Trauma: Observant players notice that Tommy speaks in mumbles and has visible dents in his skull, suggesting he developed Broca's Aphasia from the injuries.
A Reddit user pointed out these details, highlighting Rockstar's incredible attention to detail in portraying the consequences of Arthur's actions.
Ruthless Arthur Morgan: This discovery serves as a stark reminder of Arthur Morgan's ruthless capabilities, despite his high honour ending in the game.