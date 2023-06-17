Father’s Day 2023: Gift your dad a smartphone
Father's Day is almost upon us and if you have left it late to buy a gift for your dad, then don't worry, we have your back! The best thing to gift nowadays is a smartphone. And here we list a few Poco smartphones that will fit the bill perfectly and leave you dad surprised and happy
POCO F5 5G: This flagship killer from POCO comes with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor which makes it perfect for gaming as it enhances smooth functioning.
The smartphone features a 12-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The POCO F5 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery backup that can charge the phone up to 50% in 12 minutes only. It is priced at Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart.
POCO X5 Pro 5G: This phoone has a number of exceptional features, smooth operation, and great efficiency. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 778G processor, a premium-grade AMOLED display, and exceptionally slim bezels.
Moreover, its 108MP main camera takes stunning photos. It is priced at Rs. 21,999 on Flipkart.
POCO X5 5G: For dads who like slim smartphones with good battery life, POCO X5 5G is the ideal fit. It is powered by one of the most powerful 5G processors in the segment, Snapdragon 695. The Poco X5 5G comes with a relatively large 5,000mAh battery under the hood.
The Poco X5 5G is available at Rs. 15,999 on Flipkart.
POCO C55: Featuring a stylish and flaunt worthy back panel, POCO C55 comes with a premium leather-stitch design and a fingerprint sensor. The POCO C55 smartphone features a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
The 50MP dual camera has a night mode and HDR mode so your dad can capture life-like images. Also, POCO C55 has a long-lasting battery life with the 5,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 7,749.
The POCO C50 is a decent smartphone gifting option for your dad if he is not much of a tech fan and uses it for limited day-to-day tasks.
The phone packs a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and an 8MP AI dual camera setup along with a 5MP front snapper. It is priced at Rs. 5,649 on Flipkart.