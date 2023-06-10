Flipkart Big Saving Days sale slashes iPhone 11 price! Check other offers to save more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 10, 2023
Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is back! It comes with a slew of interesting deals to let you buy your next phone at an affordable price. Among these, iPhone 11 is one of the best deals on offer!

According to the Flipkart listing, the iPhone 11 with a storage capacity of 64GB is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 43,900 without any discount.

However, thanks to this lucrative deal, you can purchase iPhone 11 for just Rs. 38999. 

This means, there is a chance to save a flat Rs. 4901 with Flipkart deal.

Not just that, the bank offers HDFC Bank Debit, Credit cards and Kotak Bank credit card offers that allow you to save up to Rs. 1000. 

Furthermore, the exchange offer presents an opportunity to decrease the cost of the iPhone 11 even more.

Flipkart is presenting this fantastic exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 if you exchange your old phone.

Do note that the exchange amount for your old smartphone depends on various factors, including the brand, model, condition, and availability of exchange options in your area.

Why should you buy an iPhone 11? The reason is simple! Premium features and the chance to experience the Apple ecosystem at an affordable price.

The iPhone 11 packs the A13 Bionic chipset and an impressive dual camera system. Moreover, it comes with 5 years of software support, which means it will also receive the latest iOS 17 update coming in September. 

