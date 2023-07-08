Flipkart Sale Alert ! Google Pixel 7 Pro price drops to Rs. 73999 after big discount rolled out
Looking for a smartphone with smart features? Then why to wait, just check out this Flipkart deal on Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Flipkart is currently offering 12 percent initial discount on Google’s premium smartphone.
The original price of Google Pixel 7 Pro is Rs. 84999 on Flipkart.
After the Flipkart discount, you can buy the Pixel 7 Pro for just Rs. 73999 by taking the advantage of the initial discount.
The deal is not over yet; you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of other offers available on the shopping site.
On Flipkart, customers can get up to Rs. 40000 off as an exchange deal.
Note: The exchange deal discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
There are several bank discounts too that would help you to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
One of the bank offers includes flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs39,999.
Pixel 7 Pro comes with 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Display to give you excellent viewing experience.
The smartphone is powered by Google Tensor G2 Processor and 4926 mAh Battery.