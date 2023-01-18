 Google Pixel 7 Pro 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G

    Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 64,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37125/heroimage/149292-v6-google-pixel-7-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37125/images/Design/149292-v6-google-pixel-7-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37125/images/Design/149292-v6-google-pixel-7-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37125/images/Design/149292-v6-google-pixel-7-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37125/images/Design/149292-v6-google-pixel-7-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹64,990
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP
    10.8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G Price in India

    Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.64,990. The lowest price of Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G is Rs.68,000 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 7 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP
    • 10.8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 30W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, Laser autofocus
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10.8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • F1.85
    • F2.2
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 212 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 162.9 mm
    • 76.6 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 8.9 mm
    • Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 88.12 %
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 1440 x 3120 pixels
    • 1500 nits
    • OLED
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 513 ppi
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 19.5:9
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • October 6, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Google
    • Android v13
    • Pixel 7 Pro 5G
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N71 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Head: 1.09 W/kg, Body: 0.91 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 12 GB
    • 11.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G710 MC10
    • LPDDR5
    • Google Tensor G2
    • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 12MP + 48MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • No
    • Up to 109 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    Google Pixel 7 Pro 5g