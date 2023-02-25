Get more for less! Google Pixel 7 price cut to just 32440 against 59999
Don't miss out on the Google Pixel 7 price drop! You can upgrade your smartphone while paying less for more. Read on to know how. (Reuters)
Buy here
Holi celebrations are just around the corner! And if you are looking for a premium phone to capture special moments, then the Google Pixel 7 deal is here. (Unsplash)
You can get more for less with Google Pixel 7 latest price cut. (AFP)
All thanks to an amazing deal from Amazon, which is offering the phone worth Rs. 59999 for just Rs. 32440, including an exchange offer. (Unsplash)
Read here
First, Amazon is offering a flat 13 percent off, which knocks down the price to just Rs. 51990. (Unsplash)
Further, Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs. 1500 on selected credit and debit cards which lowers its price to Rs. 50490. (Unsplash)
The offer doesn't stop there! If you have an unused smartphone lying around at home, now is the perfect opportunity to put it to use. (Unsplash)
Amazon has an additional exchange offer worth Rs. 18050. This means as long as you have an old device in working condition that is of a good brand and without any major damage that you're willing to exchange, you are eligible for the deal. (HT)
With all the discounts and you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can grab Google Pixel 7 for just Rs. 32440. (HT Tech)
However, we suggest checking the available value of your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
Why should you buy Google Pixel 7? It comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. (Unsplash)
Click here
For incredible photography experience, the device boasts a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, complete with features like macro mode and Face Unblur feature. (Unsplash)