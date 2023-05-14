Get this iPhone 11 deal and save a whopping 34151; it will get latest iOS 17 update

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 14, 2023
Many of you must be wondering why you should buy iPhone 11 in 2023. Well, there are many reasons to get this iPhone. 

iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch display, a dual-camera system with 12MP and A13 Bionic chipset. 

But what makes it a really interesting buy now? This year, iPhone 11 will also get an upcoming iOS 17 update just like its iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.

If you want to enjoy the iOS 17 experience without spending a huge amount of money, then this iPhone deal is for you! 

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 but Flipkart has announced a big price cut on the iPhone 11.

Right now, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 11 for just Rs. 40999 with a 6 percent discount.

The deal takes an interesting turn with exchange offers and card offers that are available to further reduce the price.

By trading in your old smartphone, you can obtain an astonishing Rs. 30000 discount through Flipkart's exchange offer.

Moreover, HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions can get you a flat Rs. 1250 discount.

After applying all the discounts, the price of the iPhone 11 drops to just Rs. 9749 which marks a massive up to Rs. 34151 off on the iPhone 11. 

Note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

