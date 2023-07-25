Google Pixel 7 Pro turns cheaper! Price cut from Rs. 70999 to Rs. 84999

Published Jul 25, 2023
Planning to buy a Google Pixel smartphone? If yes, check out this Flipkart deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. A huge price cut has been rolled out on the smartphone.

 Flipkart is offering a massive 16 percent initial discount on Google Pixel 7 Pro!

With the 16% discount on Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can buy it for just Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 84999.

Not just this, Flipkart is also offering exchange deals and bank offers which further reduces the price of the smartphone.

 If you trade your old smartphone then you can get up to Rs. 39600 off on Flipkart.

 The exchange discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with Google Tensor G2 Processor and it provides an excellent performance.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup of 50MP + 48MP + 12MP and 10.8MP Front Camera.

It featurees a 4926 mAh Battery, which will last the day with moderate usage.

Google Pixel 7 Pro also has a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Display.

Inside the box with handset, you also get a1 M USB-C to USB-C Cable (USB 2.0), Quick Start Guide, Quick Switch Adapter and Sim Tool.

