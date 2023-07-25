Google Pixel 7 Pro turns cheaper! Price cut from Rs. 70999 to Rs. 84999
Photo Credit: Google
Planning to buy a Google Pixel smartphone? If yes, check out this Flipkart deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. A huge price cut has been rolled out on the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Google
Product Page
Flipkart is offering a massive 16 percent initial discount on Google Pixel 7 Pro!
Photo Credit: Google
With the 16% discount on Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can buy it for just Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 84999.
Photo Credit: Google
Not just this, Flipkart is also offering exchange deals and bank offers which further reduces the price of the smartphone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
If you trade your old smartphone then you can get up to Rs. 39600 off on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The exchange discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with Google Tensor G2 Processor and it provides an excellent performance.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check Product
The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup of 50MP + 48MP + 12MP and 10.8MP Front Camera.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
It featurees a 4926 mAh Battery, which will last the day with moderate usage.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Google Pixel 7 Pro also has a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Display.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Click here
Inside the box with handset, you also get a1 M USB-C to USB-C Cable (USB 2.0), Quick Start Guide, Quick Switch Adapter and Sim Tool.