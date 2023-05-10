Google Pixel 7a: 4 reasons why you should buy
Google Pixel 7a is all set to be launched today during Google I/O 2023 event. Here are 4 exciting reasons that make the smartphone worthwhile? Just check here.
Rumour mills are continuously churning out crucial details that are boosting the excitement around the upcoming Google Pixel 7a.
Based on leaks and rumours, here are the top 4 biggest reasons why you should buy the new Google Pixel 7a.
Undoubtedly, first on the list is the new Tensor G2 chip, which takes a step forward from the Tensor chipset on Pixel 6a.
Google Pixel 7a upgrade by incorporating the Tensor G2 chipset from the Pixel 7 released last fall will likely provide a big leap in performance and make it worth buying.
Camera upgrades! Leaks suggest that Pixel 7a will get a a whopping 64MP camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide. This is a steep step, considering Pixel 6a has a 12.2MP main camera.
Third, a display with a faster refresh rate. Moving away from a 60Hz display for budget Pixel phones, the new Pixel 7a is expected to get a 90Hz display.
Wireless charging will truly be the proverbial cherry on top!
The notable difference between Google's budget phone and its flagship models has been the absence of wireless charging since the launch of the Pixel 3a. this is set to end!
Of course, you will have to wait till the launch of the Pixel 7a to see what is rolled out. The wait is not long, it will be launched later today.