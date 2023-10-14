Google Pixel 7a Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Google Pixel 7A in India is Rs. 43,999. This is the Google Pixel 7A base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal, Sea and Snow. ...Read More Read Less
At its price tag of Rs. 43999, the Google Pixel 7a is hands-down the best mid-range smartphone that you can buy today. You get a crisp 6.1-inch FHD OLED display, Tensor G2 SoC and a pair of stellar cameras. While there are occasional issues such as the phone getting warm and few call drops, nothing breaks the great Pixel experience. It gets you through the day with moderate usage and the charging capacity is capped at 18W, with additional wireless charging capabilities.
