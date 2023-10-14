 Google Pixel 7a Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Google Pixel 7A

Google Pixel 7A is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 43,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Google Tensor G2 Processor , 4385 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 7A from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 7A now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹43,999
128 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
Google Tensor G2
64 MP + 13 MP
13 MP
4385 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Google Pixel 7A Price in India

The starting price for the Google Pixel 7A in India is Rs. 43,999.  This is the Google Pixel 7A base model with 8 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Google Pixel 7A in India is Rs. 43,999.  This is the Google Pixel 7A base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal, Sea and Snow.

Google Pixel 7A

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Charcoal, Sea, Snow
Google Pixel 7a Expert Review

  • Slick 90Hz display
  • Stellar cameras
  • Terrific value for money factor
  • Gets slightly warm sometimes
  • Thick bezels

Google Pixel 7a Verdict

At its price tag of Rs. 43999, the Google Pixel 7a is hands-down the best mid-range smartphone that you can buy today. You get a crisp 6.1-inch FHD OLED display, Tensor G2 SoC and a pair of stellar cameras. While there are occasional issues such as the phone getting warm and few call drops, nothing breaks the great Pixel experience. It gets you through the day with moderate usage and the charging capacity is capped at 18W, with additional wireless charging capabilities. 

Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • Google Tensor G2
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 64 MP + 13 MP
  • 4385 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4385 mAh
Camera
  • Slo-motion Stereo recording
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • 13 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera(20 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • IMX787, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Single
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
  • 152 mm
  • Charcoal, Sea, Snow
  • Dust proof
  • 72.9 mm
  • 193.5 grams Below
  • 9 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 81.07 %
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 431 ppi
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • OLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • May 11, 2023 (Official)
  • Google
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N75 / N76 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.06 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
Performance
  • Mali-G710 MP7
  • 5 nm
  • Titan M2
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • Google Tensor G2
  • LPDDR5
  • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 111 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
Google Pixel 7A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Charcoal, Sea, Snow
₹ 43,999
Google Pixel 7 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Obsidian, Lemongrass, Snow
₹ 49,999
Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G
(12 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
₹ 58,999
Google Pixel 6A
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Charcoal, Chalk
₹ 26,499
Google Pixel 7A Competitors
OnePlus 11R
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sonic Black, Galactic Silver
₹ 39,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Phantom White, Phantom Black, Pink Gold
₹ 49,999
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, Awesome White
₹ 38,990
IQOO 11 5G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Legend, Alpha
₹ 49,999
₹61,999
OnePlus 10T
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Jade Green, Moonstone Black
₹ 39,999
Apple iPhone 12
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, White
₹ 48,990
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
(12 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black
₹ 48,499
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Couture Blue, Opera Mauve, Noir Black
₹ 37,999
OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G
(12GB RAM + 256GB ROM RAM,256 GB Storage) - Silvery Grey, Glossy Purple
₹ 39,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - White, Lavender, Graphite, Olive, Navy
₹ 39,999
Google Pixel 7A Videos

Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs! Icon
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Google Pixel 7A News

Google Pixel 7a
Massive price cut on Google Pixel 7a! Check deals and offers
20 Jul 2023
Google Pixel 7a
First Apple iPhone, now Google may move Pixel production to India in shift away from China
20 Jun 2023
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
13 Jun 2023
Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy A54
Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy A54: Which one is best for you?
11 May 2023
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Camera, battery, display
10 May 2023
Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 6a: BIG changes that make this new phone exciting
10 May 2023
    Google Pixel 7a