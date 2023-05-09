Google Pixel 7a: Launch, price, camera, battery
Photo Credit: Pic: Ht Tech/Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 7a launch will happen on May 11 at the Google I/O 2023 event.
Photo Credit: Pic: Ht Tech/Pixel 6a
Product Page
Know Google Pixel 7a leaked price, specs ahead of the launch. Google Pixel 7a is an affordable smartphone.
Photo Credit: Pic: Ht Tech/Pixel 6a
Google has not revealed anything officially about the Pixel 7a, but Flipkart has teased the Pixel 7a.
Photo Credit: Pic: Ht Tech/Pixel 6a
Flipkart said about the Google Pixel 7a teaser, "The latest phone engineered by Google. Launching 11.05.23."
Photo Credit: Pic: Ht Tech/Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 7a teaser shows that the phone carries a similar design as the Pixel 7 series.
Photo Credit: Pic: Google/Pixel 6a
Other leaks have provided some insight about what to expect regarding Pixel 7a specs.
Photo Credit: Pic: Google/Pixel 6a
1. Google Pixel 7a colours: Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton.
Photo Credit: Pic: Google/Pixel 6a
2. Google Pixel 7a chip: Tensor G2 Chipset.
Photo Credit: Pic: Google/Pixel 6a
3. Google Pixel 7a display: 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Photo Credit: Pic: Flipkart/Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 7a cameras: Dual rear camera setup having a main 64MP lens, accompanied with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For capturing selfies, the phone can get a 13MP front camera.
Photo Credit: Pic: Flipkart/Pixel 6a
Click here
Google Pixel 7a price: MySmartPrice says Google pixel 7a price is expected at around SGD 749 (approx. span class='webrupee'₹/span46000.)