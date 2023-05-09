Google Pixel 7a: Launch, price, camera, battery

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 09, 2023
Google Pixel 7a launch will happen on May 11 at the Google I/O 2023 event.

Know Google Pixel 7a leaked price, specs ahead of the launch. Google Pixel 7a is an affordable smartphone.

Google has not revealed anything officially about the Pixel 7a, but Flipkart has teased the Pixel 7a.  

Flipkart said about the Google Pixel 7a teaser, "The latest phone engineered by Google. Launching 11.05.23."

Google Pixel 7a teaser shows that the phone carries a similar design as the Pixel 7 series.

Other leaks have provided some insight about what to expect regarding Pixel 7a specs.  

1. Google Pixel 7a colours: Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton.

2. Google Pixel 7a chip: Tensor G2 Chipset.

3. Google Pixel 7a display: 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Google Pixel 7a cameras: Dual rear camera setup having a main 64MP lens, accompanied with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For capturing selfies, the phone can get a 13MP front camera.

Google Pixel 7a price: MySmartPrice says Google pixel 7a price is expected at around SGD 749 (approx. span class='webrupee'₹/span46000.)

