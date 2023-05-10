Google Pixel 7a price in euros (Europe)
(representative photos)
Google Pixel 7a price in euros: Here is the rate that is likely to be charged in Europe.
Google will launch the Google Pixel 7a smartphone today at the Google I/O 2023 event.
Google Pixel 7a price in Europe may be attractive for those buyers who are eyeing a premium phone, but not willing to pay a high price.
Google pixel 7a is an affordable yet powerful device.
According to leaks, Google Pixel 7a price in Euros is likely to be Euro 509.
Pixel 7a boasts an impressive array of features, according to reports. The device may be equipped with a vibrant 6.1-inch AMOLED display.
Google Pixel 7a is likely to be powered by Google Tensor G2, an Octa-core processor, providing seamless multitasking and swift app launches.
Google Pixel 7a may pack a high-resolution 64MP+ 12-megapixel rear camera.
Google Pixel 7a is likely equipped with a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera, perfect for high-quality selfies.
The Pixel 7a will likely offer a long-lasting battery life, which will be backed by software that will be very economical with usage.
The Google Pixel 7a is set to be available for purchase across Europe.
(representative photos)