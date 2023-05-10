Expected Google Pixel 7a price in India
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 7a launch is slated for later today. Check the expected Google Pixel 7a price in India. (Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 7a launch is slated for a global release today during the Google I/O 2023 event. (Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 7a will be launched at an affordable price point to attract budget-conscious customers. Google Pixel 7a will go on sale in India on May 11. (Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 7a price is expected to be cheaper than the Pixel 7 even though it has some very big upgrades. (Representative photo)
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Leaks have it that Google Pixel 7a price in India could range from Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 50,000. At launch last year, Google Pixel 6a cost Rs. 43,999 in India. (Representative photo)
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Google Pixel 7a will be available in three colour options: Blue, Grey and White. (Representative photo)
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Google Pixel 7a specifications, features will likely include a 6.1-inch (15.49 cm), 449 PPI, AMOLED display. (Representative photo)
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Google Pixel 7a is likely to be powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset with an octa-core CPU. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. (Representative photo)
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Google Pixel 7a primary camera will be 64-megapixel and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. A 10.2-megapixel camera is in the front. (Representative photo)
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 7a comes with a 4,400mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. (Representative photo)