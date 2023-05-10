Google Pixel 7a price in India: Rs. 39999
Google Pixel 7a launched today. Check Google Pixel 7a price in India.
Google launched its most awaited smartphone Google Pixel 7a today during the Google I/O 2023 event.
Google Pixel 7a has been launched at an affordable price point. Google Pixel 7a will go on sale in India on May 11.
Google Pixel 7a was one of the most awaited launches of the event and so was the price of it which is now out.
The Google Pixel 7a price in India is - Pixel 7a provides the core Pixel experience, and will be available at a launch price of Rs. 39999 inclusive of offers (MRP is 43999).
Google Pixel 7a smartphone can be bought on Flipkart in India from 11th May from 12:30 am IST onwards.
Launch offers for Google’s Pixel 7a in India include:
1. Instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards with an option to avail a no cost EMI, or Rs. 4,000 off in exchange for any Pixel device and other select smartphone models.
2. Fitbit Inspire 2 available at Rs. 3,999 in the offer.
3. Pixel Buds A-Series available at Rs. 3,999. This is when either of these products is purchased along with the Pixel 7a.
4. Free screen damage protection for one year.