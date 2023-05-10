Google Pixel 7a price in US: $499
Google Pixel 7a price in US: New smartphone has been launched at a very affordable price level.
Google Pixel 7a was launched today at the Google I/O 2023 event.
This is a mid-range phone that comes with some impressive features.
However, everyone's eyes are on Google Pixel 7a price in the US.
The Google Pixel 7a price in the US is finally out, after its launch today.
Google Pixel 7a price in US is $499.
Google Pixel 7a launched price is significantly lower than its rivals.
Google Pixel 7a comes with features such as a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.
Google Pixel 7a is powered by Tensor G2 chipset.
Google Pixel 7a camera setup including a 64MP+ 12-megapixel rear camera and a 10.2-megapixel front-facing camera.