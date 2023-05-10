Google Pixel 7a price in US
Google Pixel 7a price in US: New smartphone is set to be priced at a very affordable level.
Google Pixel 7a: US price has been hinted at by a number of reports ahead of Google I/O 2023.
Google Pixel 7a launch has long been marked for May 10, 2023.
This is a mid-range phone that comes with some impressive features.
However, everyone's eyes are on Google Pixel 7a price in US.
Some industry insiders have hinted at Google Pixel 7a price in US.
Google Pixel 7a price in US is expected to be $499.
Google Pixel 7a is set to be priced significantly lower than its rivals like iPhone SE 3.
Google Pixel 7a is set to pack a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.
Google Pixel 7a will likely be powered by Tensor G2 chipset.
Google Pixel 7a camera setup will include a 64MP+ 12-megapixel rear camera and a 10.2-megapixel front-facing camera.
