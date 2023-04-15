Grab iPhone 14 Pro as price plunges to just 91999; here is how to get it
Want to own an iPhone but waiting for a huge discount? If yes then this deal is for you.
Amazon is offering an initial discount of 9901 on Apple iPhone 14 Pro.
With the initial discount the price of iPhone 14 Pro falls to Rs. 119999 from Rs. 129900 as per the Amazon price listing.
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying exchange and bank offers available on Amazon.
You get a discount up to Rs. 28000 on the iPhone 14 Pro under the exchange deal on Amazon.
To take the benefit of the exchange offer all you have to do is trade your old smartphone which should be in good condition and of a good brand.
Keep this in mind that the discounted amount you get on the exchange offer depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you are trading in.
So, if you manage to get the whole of the exchange deal amount then you will have to pay just Rs. 91999 for iPhone 14 pro.
This is not the end of the deal as you can further lower the price of the smartphone by applying bank offers available on Amazon.
You get a flat Rs. 3000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions.
Amazon also offers 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.