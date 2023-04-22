Great bargain! Flipkart sale knocks down iPhone 11 price to just 13749 from 43900
If you are planning to upgrade your current smartphone, then this is a great deal! iPhone 11 is available at a very reasonable price.
Flipkart is currently hosting a Super Exchange Days sale, which is giving you a chance to exchange your old smartphone to get a massive discount on this one.
During the sale, you can nab iPhone 11 for just Rs. 13749. Here's how.
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 which is priced at Rs. 43900 according to the Flipkart listing, can be purchased for just Rs. 40999.
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by taking advantage of exciting exchange offers and card offers on the smartphone.
SBI Credit Card and Kotak Credit Card holders can get up to Rs. 1000 off.
Flipkart is presenting this fantastic exchange offer of up to Rs. 26250 discount while exchanging your old phone.
However, the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.
After applying all these discounts, the price of the iPhone 11 has dropped to just Rs. 13749, which is an excellent deal.
What you will get at this price? The iPhone 11 packs the A13 Bionic chipset performance and an impressive dual camera system.
Moreover, it comes with 5 years of software support, which means it will also receive an iOS 17 update. All of this is available at an incredibly low price.