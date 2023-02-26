Great Bargain! iPhone 11 price cut to just 18999 from 43900 on Flipkart
If you're looking for a premium smartphone that's reasonably priced, this iPhone 11 offer may be just what you need. Take a look at the best price available here. (Unsplash)
An iPhone under Rs. 20000? Yes, you can nab the iPhone 11 for such a low price through an amazing offer on Flipkart. (Unsplash)
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a big price cut on it. (Unsplash)
Right now, Flipkart is offering it for just Rs. 39999 with an 8 percent discount. That's not all! (Unsplash)
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and card offers on the smartphone. (Unsplash)
In addition, Flipkart is presenting a wonderful exchange offer on the iPhone 11. By trading in your old smartphone, you can obtain an astonishing Rs. 2000 discount. (Unsplash)
However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area. (Unsplash)
Moreover, you can also get a 10% instant discount on PNB Credit Card with up to Rs. 1000. (Unsplash)
After this massive discount, the price of the iPhone 11 dropped to just Rs. 18999, which is an excellent deal! (Unsplash)
With its A13 Bionic chipset performance coupled with excellent battery life, and an impressive dual camera system, the iPhone 11 is still a great option to get premium features at an affordable price. (Unsplash)
What else? It comes with 5 years of software support and also brings an iOS 16 update. Everything is at an insanely low price. (Unsplash)