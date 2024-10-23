GTA 6 map emerges online: Fans create detailed mock up ahead of anticipated game release
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 23, 2024
Rockstar Games revealed the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI in December. Many fans anticipated an update by now, but October has arrived with no new information.
GTA 6 is scheduled for release in the fall of next year, likely between September and November. As the launch date approaches, fans eagerly await updates from Rockstar.
The absence of information has tested fan patience. Some have resorted to watching the trailer repeatedly or analysing its details to stay engaged with the upcoming game.
In response to the lack of updates, a dedicated group of fans has launched a mapping project. They utilise the trailer and leaked materials to create a mock-up of GTA VI’s map.
This mapping project mirrors a previous effort for GTA 5, which proved to be fairly accurate. Fans hope to achieve similar success with the GTA 6 mock-up.
Recently, a Reddit user named ricksef unveiled a new version of the GTA 6 map. This version includes 3D models of various landmarks depicted in the trailer.
Ricksef's work emphasises the distance between the landmarks, providing insight into the scale of Vice City within the game. The mock-up shows a vast and intricate environment.
The community has reacted positively to the mapping project. Comments highlight the quality of the work and express excitement about comparing it to the actual in-game map upon release.
As fans await more updates, this mapping project serves as a creative outlet, keeping interest alive while they anticipate the official gameplay reveal.
