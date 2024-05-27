GTA 6 prices and pre-order details leaked: Anticipation builds for 2025 release
Published May 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games is gearing up to launch GTA 6, stirring excitement across the gaming community.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Teaser Breaks Records: The recently released teaser on YouTube has surpassed 190 million views, hinting at the massive anticipation for GTA 6.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Game Details Leaked: While various details about the game have already surfaced, the most awaited information regarding prices and pre-order details has now been leaked.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Expected Price Tag: Though Rockstar Games hasn't officially disclosed the price, industry trends suggest GTA 6 could be the most expensive title in the series.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Comparing Past Releases: GTA 5 launched in 2013 for $59.99. Recent releases by Take-Two Interactive, such as NBA 2K24 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, were priced at $70.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
High Development Budget: Rumours suggest a $2 billion development budget for GTA 6, indicating the price could be as high as $70.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Release Timeline: According to Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6 is set to release in 2025 for gaming consoles, with a PC release following a year later.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Pre-Order Details: Pre-orders are anticipated to open a few months before the release, possibly around September or October 2024.
