GTA Online Benefactor update trailer: 5 hidden gems you missed

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 31, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The latest GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer has fans buzzing. In just 21 seconds, Rockstar Games showcased stunning cars and environments, impressing everyone with its quality. However, some details might have slipped by due to the trailer's fast pace.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

SM722 with Red Interior: The SM722 stands out with its white paint job and red interior. Despite being a highlight, it's easy to miss due to quick scene changes. This elegant combination is a favourite among players and is available at a significant discount this week.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

LM87: The LM87, with its unique look, also featured in the trailer. Its livery and the fast-moving shots made it easy to overlook. This underrated car, now in the current weekly update, is getting the attention it deserves.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Schlagen GT: The Schlagen GT made a brief appearance, showcasing its speed around the map. Notably, it was one of the few cars with a basic paint job, highlighting its beauty without flashy liveries. This car is set to be a star of the update.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The Removed Stirling GT: The Stirling GT, removed from GTA Online, had a fleeting moment in the trailer. Keen-eyed fans recognized it by its side silencers. This classic car, often overlooked by Rockstar after removal, gets a rare spotlight.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Schlagen GT on Dirt: The Schlagen GT isn't just for pavement; the trailer showed it speeding on a dirt track. This highlights the car's versatility and hints at its off-road capabilities, surprising players who typically keep it on smooth surfaces.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Curious Deer Cameo: A curious deer watches the Schlagen GT in the trailer, cleverly including console players with the Enhanced Edition of GTA Online. This subtle inclusion adds an interesting touch to the scene.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Salvage Yard Robbery: While the Schlagen GT isn't part of the Salvage Yard robbery vehicles, players can still purchase it at a discount thanks to the ongoing weekly update. It's an opportunity not to be missed.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer is filled with details that enhance the game experience. From unique cars to nostalgic nods, make sure to check out these highlights and take advantage of the discounts available this week.

Check related web stories:
Red Dead Redemption 2 map expansion mod available for download- 6 things to know
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod adds 120 new locations, extends gameplay with bandit hideouts and more
Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Vs. GTA Online: Check which title offers the best multiplayer experience?
GTA 6 Vice City revival: 5 Classic weapons fans demand for maximum chaos and nostalgia
View more