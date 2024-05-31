GTA Online Benefactor update trailer: 5 hidden gems you missed
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 31, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The latest GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer has fans buzzing. In just 21 seconds, Rockstar Games showcased stunning cars and environments, impressing everyone with its quality. However, some details might have slipped by due to the trailer's fast pace.
SM722 with Red Interior: The SM722 stands out with its white paint job and red interior. Despite being a highlight, it's easy to miss due to quick scene changes. This elegant combination is a favourite among players and is available at a significant discount this week.
LM87: The LM87, with its unique look, also featured in the trailer. Its livery and the fast-moving shots made it easy to overlook. This underrated car, now in the current weekly update, is getting the attention it deserves.
Schlagen GT: The Schlagen GT made a brief appearance, showcasing its speed around the map. Notably, it was one of the few cars with a basic paint job, highlighting its beauty without flashy liveries. This car is set to be a star of the update.
The Removed Stirling GT: The Stirling GT, removed from GTA Online, had a fleeting moment in the trailer. Keen-eyed fans recognized it by its side silencers. This classic car, often overlooked by Rockstar after removal, gets a rare spotlight.
Schlagen GT on Dirt: The Schlagen GT isn't just for pavement; the trailer showed it speeding on a dirt track. This highlights the car's versatility and hints at its off-road capabilities, surprising players who typically keep it on smooth surfaces.
Curious Deer Cameo: A curious deer watches the Schlagen GT in the trailer, cleverly including console players with the Enhanced Edition of GTA Online. This subtle inclusion adds an interesting touch to the scene.
Salvage Yard Robbery: While the Schlagen GT isn't part of the Salvage Yard robbery vehicles, players can still purchase it at a discount thanks to the ongoing weekly update. It's an opportunity not to be missed.
The GTA Online Benefactor Update trailer is filled with details that enhance the game experience. From unique cars to nostalgic nods, make sure to check out these highlights and take advantage of the discounts available this week.