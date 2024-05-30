Red Dead Redemption 2 map expansion mod available for download- 6 things to know
Published May 30, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Do you find the Red Dead Redemption 2 map restrictive? Many fans have felt the same. Despite its acclaim, the map can sometimes make navigation tricky.
One modder has addressed this issue with a highly ambitious map expansion. This new addition lets players shape the world around them, taking control like never before.
Called ‘Map Editor RDR2,’ this tool allows players to customise the game world to their liking. While exciting, it also poses a risk of going too far with modifications.
Be cautious, as this map editor can be demanding on your PC. Creating and exploring new maps like the custom Mistgrove might give your system a “workout.”
There is no detailed tutorial for the mod, so players will need to learn by doing. Reddit can be a helpful resource for tips and advice from other users.
The map expansion is free to download and use. It's another great reason to dive back into the world of Red Dead Redemption 2.
Bend RDR2 to your will with ‘Map Editor RDR2’ on NexusMods, but be prepared for unexpected surprises along the way.
