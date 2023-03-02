Happy Holi gifts: Buy Samsung phone at 25% off-Galaxy M13, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy A03, more
Happy Holi fest is around the corner and JioMart is offering more than 20 percent off on several Samsung Galaxy smartphones. (Samsung)
Most of the Samsung phones on offer are the latest or recently launched devices. (JioMart)
Buy here
If you want to grab the benefit of the offers, check the price drop details on Samsung phones here. (Reuters)
From Galaxy M13, Galaxy S20 FE to Galaxy S22- here are the phones you can go for. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is currently priced at a discount of 29 percent for Rs. 11999 against Rs. 16999. (JioMart)
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage) is available on JioMart at a discount of 38 percent for Rs. 45999 against Rs. 74999. (Samsung)
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy A03 has received a discount of 30 percent on JioMart, after which its price has fallen to Rs. 8999 against Rs. 12999. (Samsung)
Buy here
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G can be grabbed for Rs. 25999 at a discount of 21 percent. (HT Tech)
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G can be yours for Rs. 67999 against 85999, at a discount of 20 percent. (HT Tech)
Read more
JioMart is also offering several bank and EMI offers on the Samsung devices mentioned above. (Samsung)