 Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,999
    256 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB price in India starts at Rs.49,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB is Rs.40,299 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
    • 01h 20m 17s
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • No
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F1.8
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • 74.5 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 159.8 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Plastic
    • 190 grams
    • Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White
    Display
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Super AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 85.68 %
    General
    • Galaxy S20 FE 256GB
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 28, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.24 W/kg, Body: 1.45 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/ax/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • Mali-G77 MP11
    • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • 19.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 8MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256Gb price in India at 44,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 256gb