Has NASA found any Earth-threatening Asteroids?
Is there an asteroid in the vastness of space that can be a threat to Earth? Well, according to NASA scientists, there are no known asteroid threats to Earth and likely this is for at least 100 years. However, there are unkown asteroids out there that can pose a problem.
NASA JPL asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia explains that NASA is continuously looking for the existence of asteroids because of the threat they pose.
Davide says that asteroid impacts have happened in the past and can certainly happen in the future. However, we should keep in mind that those are rare events. An asteroid that can cause destruction only happens every few thousand years or more than that.
So, it becomes crucial to keep looking for ways to keep Earth protected from asteroids and find them before they find us.
This is the reason why, NASA has been funding search programs for over 20 years to observe the sky all around the clock to find and track asteroids.
Davide tells that we've discovered more than a million asteroids which includes 95 percent of the asteroids that are greater than one kilometer and have the possibility to come close to the Earth.
He further explains, “Once we discover an asteroid, we project its motion into the future to assess the possibility of an impact on Earth."
"We have a scale called Torino scale that helps us rank the risk coming from each asteroid. It goes from zero, which is the lowest risk, to 10, which is the highest risk," he added.
"And the good news is that for all the asteroids that we've discovered so far, the Torino scale is zero — so, lowest risk for the next hundred years,” he concluded.
However, scientists will keep searching the skies for rogue asteroids, just in case