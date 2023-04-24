Have iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23? SAVE your phone battery this way
Which phone are you using? iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, or any other?
Depending on the phone's usage, battery consumption is something most people are concerned about.
If your phone's battery also drains fast, here are the tips you can use to make your phone survive a longer through the day and increase its lifespan.
Turn mobile data off: When you don't need an internet connection you can simply turn off the mobile data to save your phone's battery.
Clear minimized apps: You can clear all your minimised apps to save your phone's battery consumption.
Reduce the brightness of your screen to lower the battery consumption.
Power Saving mode can be used to help extend your phone's battery life as it limits the data usage and phone's performance.
Uninstalling unwanted or unused apps can improve your phone's performance and battery.
You can turn off the features like Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, among others when not in use.
You also need to regularly update your phone whenever prompted to improve the battery life and overall performance of your phone.