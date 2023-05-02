Heavy Discount! Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 for just 41998
If you are fed up with your old smartphone and are looking for a new one on a discount then this deal is for you. Check the details.
Amazon’s Great Summer Sale starts from May 4 where you can save huge amounts on smartphones, electronic gadgets, and more.
One of the best offers is live on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Amazon is offering 17 percent of the initial discount on this latest smartphone from Samsung.
According to Amazon's price listing, the original cost of Samsung Galaxy S23 is Rs. 89999.
After the initial discount, the price of the smartphone reduces to Rs. 74998 for the 128GB storage variant.
You can further reduce the price by applying exchange deals and bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Amazon offers an exchange value of up to Rs. 33000, and the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.
After accumulating both the deals, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for just Rs. 41998!
There are several banks offers too which can further reduce the price of the smartphone.
You can get a flat discount of Rs. 5000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions.
Lastly, you can also get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions.