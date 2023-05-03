Heavy discount! iPhone 14 Pro price cut to just 90749 from a high of 119900
Photo Credit: Apple
This latest iPhone 14 Pro price cut on Flipkart is simply awesome! You can buy it by paying just Rs. 90749!
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best smartphones available currently. Needless to say, with all the bells and whistles attached to it, it is very expensive.
Photo Credit: Apple
Still, if you want to buy it with a discount, then here is your opportunity as Flipkart has slashed the price in a big way.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display with Apple’s ProMotion . It gets the new Dynamic Island and the A16 Bionic chipset.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Flipkart is offering discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on Apple’s flagship and you can grab it for as low as Rs. 90749! Check offer details here.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 14 Pro is originally priced at Rs. 129900 on Flipkart. But you can buy it for as low as just Rs. 90749! Here's how.
Photo Credit: Usplash
Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 119900, giving customers a flat discount of Rs. 9901.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you exchange your old smartphone to buy the iPhone 14 Pro, you can get up to Rs. 28000 off.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you get the maximum exchange value offered, you could bring it home by paying just Rs. 90749!
Photo Credit: Apple
Do remember that the exchange value depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
You can go for bank offers to reduce the price further. Rs. 3000 discount is available on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. 5 percent cashback is availanble on Flipkart Axis Bank Card payments.