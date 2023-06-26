Hot Deal! 44% discount on Google Pixel 7

Published Jun 26, 2023
Planning to replace your smartphone with a new one? Then this deal could be a great aid for you.

Amazon is offering 44 percent initial discount on Google Pixel 7.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel is currently available for Rs. 45990.

According to the amazon price listing the original price of Google Pixel 7 is Rs. 81999.

However, with the initial discount, exchange and bank offer you can lower the price of the smartphone.

On amazon you get bank offers that include a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. 

The online shopping site also offers Rs.  22800 off as exchange offer.

The exchange offer discounted amount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

 Google Pixel 7 comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing.

The smartphone comes featured with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature.

The Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display. 

