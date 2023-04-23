Hot Deal! Buy Google Pixel 7 Pro for 50299 instead of 85999
All you need to know about the amazing price cut on Google Pixel 7 Pro in this Amazon deal.
Google Pixel 7 Pro comes at a price of Rs. 85999 based on Amazon’s price listing.
To make it cheaper, Amazon is offering a 19 percent discount on the smartphone making the price of it as low as Rs. 69999.
Moreover, you get up to Rs. 19700 off on exchange deals available on Amazon.
To take the advantage of an exchange deal all you need to have is an old smartphone in working condition.
However, note that the exchange deal discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade in.
If you accumulate both discounts the price of the smartphone will be Rs. 50299 for you.
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by using the bank offers available on Amazon.
On Amazon, you also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions.
The Pixel 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera system of 50MP + 12MP + 48MP with 5x optical zoom.
The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz of refresh rate.