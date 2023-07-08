Hot deal! Buy POCO M4 Pro 5G for just for Rs. 11 999 as price plunges from Rs. 16999
Want to buy a smartphone with amazing features under the amount of Rs. 12000? Then this Flipkart deal on POCO M4 Pro 5G is all you need to know about. Check it out here.
The Flipkart Deal on POCO M4 Pro 5G ensures you get a splendid smartphone without spending a huge amount.
The POCO M4 Pro 5G price has been cut to Rs. 11999 with 29% initial discount against its original price of Rs. 16999.
Flipkart also has a few bank offers on your payment transactions to ensure you save a lot more through this deal on the smartphone.
Flipkart offers a flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs. 50,000 and above.
You can also get a 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card and EMI transaction, up to Rs.1,500 on orders of Rs.7,500 and above.
While other bank offer includes extra Rs.1000 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transaction on Net Cart Value of Rs. 29,999 and above.
But the deal is not over yet. Flipkart also offers an exchange deal of Rs. 11450 with the help of which you can save more. This depends on the device you are dealing in.
The smartphone features 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is Expandable Up to 1 TB
The handset is available in to colour options - Cool Blue and Yellow.
This phone sports a 50 MP rear camera and is powered by an 8 MP Ultrawide sensor. It packs the 6 nm Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor.