 Poco M4 Pro 5g 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M4 Pro 5G 128GB

    POCO M4 Pro 5G 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M4 Pro 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO M4 Pro 5G 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    POCO M4 Pro 5G 128GB Price in India

    POCO M4 Pro 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of POCO M4 Pro 5G 128GB is Rs.13,790 on amazon.in.

    Poco M4 Pro 5g 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 50 MP + 8 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 60 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 430 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 430 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.45
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • Dust proof
    • Power Black, Cool Blue, POCO Yellow
    • 163.6 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • 195 grams
    Display
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 450 nits
    • 399 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.81 %
    • 90 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    General
    • February 22, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • M4 Pro 5G 128GB
    • POCO
    • MIUI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.838 W/kg, Body: 0.688 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 nm
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • Up to 107 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
