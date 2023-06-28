Hot Deal! Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE priced at just Rs.32999
If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this deal will delight you! Check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering a stunning discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE .
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB storage variant’s original price, according to Flipkart, is Rs. 74999.
Under this deal Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 56% on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE making its price come down to Rs. 32999.
You can further lower the price by including an exchange offer available on Flipkart.
Flipkart offers an exchange deal of up to Rs. 30000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
Keep this in mind that exchange discount depends upon the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
The deal is not over yet! Flipkart also offers several banks offers to make the deal even sweeter for you.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate.
This premium Samsung smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a camera with a telephoto lens.