Hot Deal! Grab iQOO Neo 6 priced at just 2749 on Amazon
Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon brings you a mind-blowing deal on an iQOO smartphone. So, if you want to buy iQOO Neo 6 priced at just 2749, then this deal is all you need to know about.
Photo Credit: Ht Tech
Buy here
As per the Amazon’s price listing the iQOO Neo 6 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Dark Nove (Renewed) is actually worth Rs. 34999.
Photo Credit: iQOO
But Amazon offers you an initial discount of 29 percent making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 24999.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Not just initial discount, Amazon further reduces the price of the smartphone by providing an exchange deal and several bank offers.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Product Page
Amazon offers an exchange deal of up to Rs. 22000, this can help you reduce the price of the phone to just Rs. 2999.
Photo Credit: iQOO
All you need to do is click on the With Exchange option while ordering the phone. Do note that the reduction in the cost will completely depend upon the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.
Photo Credit: iQOO
The deal is not over yet! You can further cut the price of the smartphone by applying bank offers being provided by the e-commerce platform.
Photo Credit: iQOO
You can get Rs. 250 cashbacks on HSBC credit card.
Photo Credit: iQOO
On availing both the discounts of bank and Amazon coupled with the exchange offer, the price of the iQOO Neo 6 can further reduce to just Rs. 2749.
Photo Credit: iQOO
The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display and a 4700mAh battery that supports 80W charging.
Photo Credit: iQOO
Check More
While the smartphone also gets power of the Snapdragon 870 chipset and a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP camera.