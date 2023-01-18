 Iqoo Neo 6 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Neo 6 5G

    IQOO Neo 6 5G

    IQOO Neo 6 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 30,190 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Neo 6 5G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Neo 6 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹30,190
    128 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v12
    IQOO Neo 6 5G Price in India

    IQOO Neo 6 5G price in India starts at Rs.30,190. The lowest price of IQOO Neo 6 5G is Rs.25,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Neo 6 5g Full Specifications

    • 4700 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Flash, 80W: 50 % in 12 minutes
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Fixed Focus
    • F1.89
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    Design
    • 190 grams
    • 163 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • Dark Nova, Cyber Range
    • Back: Plastic
    • 76.1 mm
    Display
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 1300 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 398 ppi
    • 85.3 %
    • 91.4 %
    • AMOLED
    • Yes
    General
    • Funtouch OS
    • iQOO
    • Yes
    • May 31, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Neo 6 5G
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    Performance
    • Adreno 650
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 18.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • 7 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Iqoo Neo 6 5g