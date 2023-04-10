Hot Deal! Grab the Oppo Reno8 T for less than 20000 on Flipkart
Photo Credit: oppo
Planning to buy a smartphone with amazing camera features? This Flipkart deal on the Oppo Reno8 T is for you.
Photo Credit: oppo
Product Page
Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale is going to end today but before that, you can grab the Oppo Reno8 T with a huge discount.
Photo Credit: oppo
Flipkart is initially offering 23 percent discount on Oppo Reno8 T, against its original price of Rs. 38999 as per Flipkart.
Photo Credit: oppo
That means you can get Rs. 9000 off on the Oppo Reno8 T, taking its price to just Rs. 29999.
Photo Credit: oppo
The e-commerce site is also providing various bank offers and exchange deals to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Photo Credit: oppo
You can get up to Rs. 28000 off with the Flipkart exchange offer. However, do keep in mind that the discounted amount depends on the value and condition of your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: oppo
You can lower the cost even further with bank offers. You can get Rs. 3000 off on Debit and Credit card transactions via Flipkart Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI and more.
Photo Credit: oppo
After the accumulation of all the offers, you will be able to grab the Oppo Reno8 T for less than Rs.20000!
Photo Credit: oppo
The Oppo Reno 8T 5G gets an amazing camera setup with 108MP camera sensor at the back with a 2MP depth-sensing lens.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
It also features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a 10-bit colour depth.
Photo Credit: oppo
Check More
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and comes with a 4800mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging.