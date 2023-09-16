Hot Deal! iPhone 14 Plus price slashed on Amazon; check discount and amount
Photo Credit: Amazon
Apple has launched its iPhone 15 series and as a result, the older iPhone shave turned cheaper. Now, Amazon has rolled out iPhone 14 Plus price cut and the discount is substantial. Check price now.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Buy here
Amazon is offering a 16% initial discount on iPhone 14 Plus. Which reduces the price of the smartphone by a huge amount.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Now, with the help of an initial discount you can get an iPhone 14 Plus worth Rs. 89900 for just Rs. 75900.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of smartphones by including bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
Amazon is offering a Rs.24900 discount as an exchange deal on the trade-in of your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Note the exchange offer depends upon the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check Product
Amazon also offers several bank offers which can further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The iPhone 14 Plus is available in Blue color under this deal.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The iPhone 14 Plus shares the same display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max which is 6.7 inches.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Click here
The smartphone features the A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup.