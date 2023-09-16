Hot Deal! iPhone 14 Plus price slashed on Amazon; check discount and amount

Published Sep 16, 2023
Apple has launched its iPhone 15 series and as a result, the older iPhone shave turned cheaper. Now, Amazon has rolled out iPhone 14 Plus price cut and the discount is substantial. Check price now.

 Amazon is offering a 16% initial discount on iPhone 14 Plus. Which reduces the price of the smartphone by a huge amount.

Now, with the help of an initial discount you can get an iPhone 14 Plus worth Rs. 89900 for just Rs. 75900.

 The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of smartphones by including bank and exchange offers.

Amazon is offering a Rs.24900 discount as an exchange deal on the trade-in of your old smartphone.

 Note the exchange offer depends upon the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Amazon also offers several bank offers which can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

 The iPhone 14 Plus is available in Blue color under this deal.

The iPhone 14 Plus shares the same display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max which is 6.7 inches.

The smartphone features the A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup.    

