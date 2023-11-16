 Apple Iphone 14 Plus 512gb - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB is a iOS v16 phone, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A15 Bionic Processor , 4325 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
AppleIPhone14Plus512GB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
AppleIPhone14Plus512GB_FrontCamera_12MP
AppleIPhone14Plus512GB_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38149/heroimage/152567-v3-apple-iphone-14-plus-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone14Plus512GB_3
1/4 AppleIPhone14Plus512GB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
2/4 AppleIPhone14Plus512GB_FrontCamera_12MP"
3/4 AppleIPhone14Plus512GB_Ram_6GB"
View all Images 4/4 AppleIPhone14Plus512GB_3"
Key Specs
₹99,990
512 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Apple A15 Bionic
12 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
4325 mAh
iOS v16
6 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB in India is Rs. 99,990.  This is the Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB in India is Rs. 99,990.  This is the Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

Apple IPhone 14 Plus 512GB

(6 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Apple Iphone 14 Plus 512gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Apple A15 Bionic
  • 4325 mAh
  • 12 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Yes
  • 4325 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Single
  • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
  • Slo-motion Video HDR Night Time-Lapse Action Mode Audio Zoom Stereo recording
  • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • 5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
  • Dust proof
  • 203 grams Below
  • 160.8 mm
  • 78.1 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • 1200 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes
  • Yes with notch
  • 60 Hz
  • 19.5:9
  • 87.55 %
  • OLED
  • 457 ppi
  • Yes
General
  • September 9, 2022 (Official)
  • Apple
  • iOS v16
Multimedia
  • No
  • Lightning
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
  • Apple A15 Bionic
  • Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
  • 64 bit
  • 5 nm
  • 6 GB
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • No
  • NVMe
    Apple Iphone 14 Plus 512gb