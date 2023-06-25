Hot Deal! iQOO 9 priced drops to Rs. 32,990 after whopping 34% discount

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 25, 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon

All you need to know about this Amazon deal to grab iQOO 9 with a big discount. Check out the price cut amount.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering a 34 percent discount on iQOO 9 making its price drop to all-time lows.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

 According to the Amazon price listing, the original price of iQOO 9 is Rs. 49990.

Photo Credit: Amazon

After the initial discount, the price of the smartphone falls to Rs.32990.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of the exchange offer.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon offers an exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 30000 off.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The discounted amount on exchange depends upon the resale value of the device you will trade-in.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Do check the availability of exchange deals in your area by entering the PIN code of your location.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The price of the Phone can further be reduced by applying for the bank offer.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon offers 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction

Click here