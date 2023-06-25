Hot Deal! iQOO 9 priced drops to Rs. 32,990 after whopping 34% discount
All you need to know about this Amazon deal to grab iQOO 9 with a big discount. Check out the price cut amount.
Amazon is offering a 34 percent discount on iQOO 9 making its price drop to all-time lows.
According to the Amazon price listing, the original price of iQOO 9 is Rs. 49990.
After the initial discount, the price of the smartphone falls to Rs.32990.
The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of the exchange offer.
Amazon offers an exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 30000 off.
The discounted amount on exchange depends upon the resale value of the device you will trade-in.
Do check the availability of exchange deals in your area by entering the PIN code of your location.
The price of the Phone can further be reduced by applying for the bank offer.
Amazon offers 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction