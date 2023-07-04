Iqoo 9 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO 9 IQOO 9 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 42,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor , 4350 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 9 from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 9 now with free delivery.