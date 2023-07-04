 Iqoo 9 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO 9

IQOO 9 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 42,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor , 4350 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 9 from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 9 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹42,990
128 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP
16 MP
4350 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
IQOO 9 Price in India

IQOO 9 price in India starts at Rs.42,990. The lowest price of IQOO 9 is Rs.42,999 on amazon.in.

Iqoo 9 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 4350 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 120W: 100 % in 18 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 4350 mAh
Camera
  • F1.79
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.45
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • IMX598, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
Design
  • 200 grams
  • 8.6 mm
  • 75.1 mm
  • 159.1 mm
  • Orange, Legend, Alpha
Display
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2376 pixels
  • 86.95 %
  • 1200 nits
  • 120 Hz
  • 398 ppi
  • AMOLED
General
  • 9
  • iQOO
  • Funtouch OS
  • February 23, 2022 (Official)
  • Yes
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 5 nm
  • Adreno 660
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 18.0 s
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
Iqoo Videos

The iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9 Pro price, features, first impressions
02 Jun 2022

    Iqoo 9