Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy A53 price cut to 8999 from 38990 during Flipkart sale
If you are looking for an all-rounder smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy A53 is perfect for you, and that too at a reasonable price. (HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a retail price of Rs. 38990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
But this special deal is offering an initial 17 percent discount on the smartphone.
That means you can get this mid-range all-rounder at Rs. 31999.
Flipkart has also rolled out several card offers to start with up to Rs. 1000 off on American Express Credit Cards. (HT Tech)
Also, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can enjoy a further discount of up to Rs. 22000. This is massive! (HT Tech)
However, you will need to meet several trade-in conditions to grab this offer. (HT Tech)
If you do get it, the phone will end up costing you just Rs. 8999 with the card and exchange offers.
Even if you don’t get the full discount via a trade-in offer, you will easily be able to grab the smartphone for under Rs. 22000 with an exchange offer.
It is a value-for-money deal! Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is an overall mid-ranger, which comes with a 64MP OIS main camera and is powered by Exynos 1280 chipset. (HT Tech)
It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 25W fast charging. (HT Tech)