 Samsung Galaxy A53 5g Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A53 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,990
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    ₹ 25,839 M.R.P. ₹38,990
    Samsung Galaxy A53 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • 01h 05m 58s
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor RS
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    Design
    • 74.8 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 159.6 mm
    • White, Peach, Light Blue, Awesome Black
    • 8.1 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 189 grams
    Display
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 85.45 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Galaxy A53 5G
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 21, 2022 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.340 W/kg
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 5 nm
    • 25.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G68
    • Samsung Exynos 1280
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Up to 105 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

