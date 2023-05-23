Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut rolled out on Samsung Store

Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 23, 2023
Galaxy S23, Lime, has received a massive price cut on the Samsung Store.

The new Lime colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G refreshes the shades that were there earlier including Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours.

Samsung Galaxy S23 has many things going in its favour. The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip's performance is amazing, the One UI experience is highly polished, and the cameras capture magnificent photos.

Now, get the Galaxy S23 at the lowest price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs. 89999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

However, the initial Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut means the rate drops to Rs. 74999. You save Rs. 15000.

You can add to the Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut on Samsung Store by opting for the instant bank discount of Rs. 5000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. This means it falls to Rs. 69999.

You can reduce the Samsung Galaxy S23 price even further through the exchange deal. Samsung has a trade-in offer worth up to Rs. 35000. However, the actual amount will depend on your old smartphone's brand and condition.

If you get maximum exchange value, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone for Rs. 34999. 

Do note that through trade-in deal, your old smartphone may not get the full value on offer. So, check first.

