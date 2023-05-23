Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut rolled out on Samsung Store
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy S23, Lime, has received a massive price cut on the Samsung Store.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Product Page
The new Lime colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G refreshes the shades that were there earlier including Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 has many things going in its favour. The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip's performance is amazing, the One UI experience is highly polished, and the cameras capture magnificent photos.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Now, get the Galaxy S23 at the lowest price.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs. 89999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Photo Credit: Samsung
However, the initial Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut means the rate drops to Rs. 74999. You save Rs. 15000.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can add to the Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut on Samsung Store by opting for the instant bank discount of Rs. 5000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. This means it falls to Rs. 69999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can reduce the Samsung Galaxy S23 price even further through the exchange deal. Samsung has a trade-in offer worth up to Rs. 35000. However, the actual amount will depend on your old smartphone's brand and condition.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
If you get maximum exchange value, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone for Rs. 34999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
Do note that through trade-in deal, your old smartphone may not get the full value on offer. So, check first.