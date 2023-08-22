How much did Chandrayaan-3 cost when compared to Luna-25? Check ISRO expenditure on moon mission
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 moon mission is progressing really well and its lander will likely touch the Moon tomorrow. It is an exciting and nerve-wracking time for the country. While the achievement will be magnificent, do you know how much Chandrayaan-3 cost?
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 cost less than what the previous Moon Missions, i.e Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 did.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As per the Ex- Chairperson of ISRO, K Sivan, the cost approved for this mission is Rs.250 crore. This is the cost of the land rover and the propulsion module of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
The cost of the launch service of our Moon Mission is Rs. 365 crore. It brings the total budget of Chandrayaan-3 mission to Rs.615 crore.
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to reports, for Chandrayaan-2, the cost for the lander, orbiter, rover, navigation, and ground support network was about Rs. 603 crore
Photo Credit: Pixabay
For Chandrayaan-2, the cost of the geostationary satellite launch vehicle was Rs. 375 crore.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The total budget of Chandrayaan - 2 was Rs. 978 crore, which is far more than the current Moon Mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 is also way less expensive than Russia’s Lunar Mission i.e. Luna-25.
Photo Credit: NASA
Chandrayaan-3’s competitor Moon Mission, Luna-25 crashed on the Moon. It was expected to land on the moon before Chandrayaan-3.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
check here
The total cost of the Luna-25 Mission is said to be Rs.1600 crore.