How scientists on Earth communicate with spacecraft? Check the tech behind it
Ever wondered how do we get information from spacecraft that are extremely far away from Earth?
According to NASA, When scientists and engineers want to send commands to a spacecraft in deep space, they turn to the Deep Space Network.
Deep Network is NASA’s international array of giant radio antennas used to communicate with spacecraft from the Moon and beyond.
At the Deep Space Network, operators convert commands into digital bits, then precisely aim the large antennas at the spacecraft to transmit the commands using radio waves.
NASA's Deep Space Network relies on antennas as the vital connection to support robotic explorations beyond Earth.
These antennas play a crucial role in commanding spacecraft and receiving unique images and scientific data, which significantly contribute to advancing our knowledge of the universe, our solar system, and our position within it.
The Deep Space Network is overseen by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Program. It is located at NASA Headquarters within the Space Operations Mission Directorate.
It is the essential infrastructure that facilitates missions in tracking, sending commands to, and receiving scientific data from distant spacecraft.
DSN was originally made to support initial series of Pioneer probes and became operational in 1958.
Pioneer 4 –launched March 3, 1959 - was the first US spacecraft to escape earth’s gravity and it was intended to hit the Moon, but missed.