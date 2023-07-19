Huge discount! Samsung Galaxy M34 price cut from Rs. 24499 to Rs. 18999
Planning to buy a new smartphone that is good at almost every job it does? Get Samsung Galaxy M34 with a huge discount on Amazon.
Amazon is offering 22% initial discount on Samsung Galaxy M34 bringing down the price by a huge amount.
You can currently buy Samsung Galaxy M34 on Amazon for just Rs. 18999.
The Samsung Galaxy M34 ‘s original retail price on Amazon is Rs. 24499.
Amazon is offering an Exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 18049 off too.
Remember that the exchange discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade in.
Amazon also offers several bank discounts, which helps you to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy M34 is powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz with the 12 band support.
The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display.
It comes with a triple camera setup of 50MP+8MP+2MP and a 13 MP front Camera.
Galaxy M34 packs a 6000mAH lithium-ion battery.